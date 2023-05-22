HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Big Rivers Electric Corporation will celebrate its official ribbon cutting for the new Headquarters facility in Owensboro on Tuesday, May 23.

In a press release, Big Rivers senior officials will welcome guests to tour the 710 West 2nd Street building during an afternoon event with Owensboro and Daviess County leaders and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The new Headquarters was constructed during a 15-month project and replaced the cooperative’s Henderson complex first built in 1961.

The release also states the 47,000-square-foot facility consists of four stories, with the building’s design incorporating more modern meeting and collaboration spaces that match future utility needs. The move to Owensboro positioned Big Rivers in a central location to reach the entire 22-county service territory, its three Member-Owner cooperatives and key larger industrial customers. The new facility is approximately 25% small than Big Rivers’ former Henderson Headquarters, as some employees will move into a new Transmission Operations Center also planned for Owensboro. Big Rivers hosted the Headquarters groundbreaking ceremony in January 2022 and the office opened to employees earlier this year.

During the Tuesday afternoon event, West 2nd Street will be closed from 3-5 p.m. in front of the Big Rivers building between Walnut and Elm Streets.