HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Big Rivers Electric Corporation imploded a portion of the stacks and

boilers that once served Henderson Municipal Power and Light Station Two and Reid Station.

The implosion happened around 6:20 on Saturday morning.

Sections of the highway near the plant site were closed to traffic due to safety reasons.

The units were owned by HMP&L and operated by Big Rivers until the plant was idled in 2019.

Big Rivers said The HMP&L Station Two FDG plant stack will be imploded at a later date.