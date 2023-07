HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An iconic Evansville restaurant is celebrating a milestone this weekend.

The “Big Top Drive-In” on the city’s west side is inviting the public to help them celebrate their 75th anniversary tomorrow.

They’ll be hosting their “family fun day” with games, inflatables, and door prizes.

The owner tells us that despite going through four ownership changes and numerous coats of paint, the recipes have remained the same, and they plan to maintain their classic look.