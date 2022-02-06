Bill introduced in Kentucky could change how history is taught in schools

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A bill introduced at the Kentucky capitol could make changes to how history is taught in schools.

State Senator Robby Mills from Henderson co-sponsored the bill and hopes that Senate Bill 138 brings clarity to history taught in schools.

“We had heard quite a few insights and input from our constituents about issues that had to do with a lack of specifics on social studies surrounding standards like events, people, struggles, challenges, and things of that nature,” he said.

The bill would require students to study historical documents like the Bill of Rights — and speeches from important figures like Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr.

It also clarifies that teachers can talk about certain historical events- such as slavery and oppression. However, teachers would have to teach that it goes against “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,

It would also prohibit schools from making educators discuss current events or take part in race-related training sessions.

The bill was introduced to lawmakers Thursday.