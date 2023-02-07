HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A bill inspired after an Evansville firefighter was attacked while on a medic run in 2021 will now head to the House floor.

The House Local Government Committee advanced State Representative Tim O’Brien’s proposal that would define paid and volunteer firefighters as “covered persons” under Indiana law, which would prevent their names and addresses from being disclosed to the general public.

According to a release, O’Brien’s legislation was inspired after a firefighter with the Evansville Fire Department was attacked while on a medic run in 2021. O’Brien said the firefighter was afraid of being attacked again and wanted his address witheld from public records, but his request was denied.