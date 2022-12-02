EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced it will not be putting its birds outside just yet.

Last month, the zoo first announced the birds would be moved inside to protect them due to a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) within 150 miles.

Zoo officials say another positive case of HPAI was detected within range of the zoo’s parameters which influenced their decision to keep the birds inside longer.

The zoo said as a result, it will be extending the free carousel rides for children. When kids visit the zoo, they will receive a carousel voucher to use for one free ride on the Englebrecht Carousel.

Zoo officials thank the public for being patient with them as they protect their birds from this highly contagious and harmful disease.