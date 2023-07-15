WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT)- A blind woman is scared to leave the house after she says loose dogs attacked her and her guide dog. Now, she is fighting to strengthen loose dog penalities.

Gretchen Brown says the fight began a year ago after a loose dog attacked her and her guide dog, Beacon, during a neighborhood walk. A dog near her house broke loose from a cable.

“There was blood and everything, and I called the police,” Brown says.

In the images Brown sent to Eyewitness News, you can see scabs and what appears to be wounds under the fur.

“Animal control did put the dog back on the cable and the police told their superiors that they checked my guide dog for injuries, which they did not. They did not get out of their car to look at my dog. I found more injuries when I calmed down and they said well, we will look into it… and nothing happened,” Brown says.

Brown says she and her guide dog were attacked 8 to 10 times last year. Although Beacon has not been injured since the first attack, Brown says it is affecting how the dog keeps her safe.

“When we would start walking down the block, she would just freeze and refuse to move forward, and I could not get her to go. When guide dogs stop, it typically means that there is something in front of you, and I am feeling around and trying to figure out what the problem is,” Brown says.

In February, Brown started a petition to change the city ordinance. Between then and now, Brown says she and her family have been to several city council meetings and talked with Animal Control.

“Animal Control was basically telling me that because I could not see, the dogs were not considered aggressive. And when I would call, if they were lucky enough to find the dogs they said they were not aggressive and would not do anything,” Brown said.

According to Brown, both Animal Control and city council members told her she need proof.

“My mom got her phone out and got video of a dog while it was running in our yard and we got doorbell footage and everything for proof,” says Brown.

Brown says she brought he evidence before the city council.

“They said the proof was not good enough and they just kept coming up with excuses. I asked what do you want me to do because I have proof. They were basically telling me that because I am blind, my opinion does not matter. And they were like no we did not say that. That is not what we said,” Brown says.

This week, Brown says the council approved a new ordinance to increase the penalty for loose dogs from $25 to $100. But there is one caveat that Brown says disqualifies her dog from being protected.

“The new ordinance says that lead dogs would be protected. Lead dogs are sled dog team leaders and she is a guide dog. It does not apply to her,” Brown says.

Brown says she and her family will continue fighting for change until she feels safe. We reached out to city council, the Washington Police Department, and Animal Control and are waiting to hear back.