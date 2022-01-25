Blood supply still low; Red Cross offers gift cards for donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly two weeks after the American Red Cross declared its first national blood crisis, the organization said donations are still needed.

Despite the donations, the organization told Eyewitness News the blood supply is still dangerously low.

The Red Cross said the ongoing pandemic and January winter storms have drained the supply across the country and forcing 6,500 donations to go uncollected.

During the month of February, the Red Cross will email those who donate blood a $10 Amazon gift card.

To make an appointment call: 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

