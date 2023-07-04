HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Missing in this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in Owensboro this year will be the patriotic lighting of the Blue Bridge.

According to Owensboro city officials via a social media post, damages to the LED lighting system from recent storms were discovered. Many of the lights on both the east and west sides of the bridge had been damaged by lightning. As a result of these damages, the bridge will remain dark during tonight’s Fourth of July events.

Officials say that they hope to begin repairs on the lighting system soon.