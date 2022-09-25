CHANDLER, Ind. (WEHT) – Join Lyndsie Wargel from Sift Yoga on the Blue Heron Farm for a distractingly cute workout.
Wargel invites you to find your center with goat yoga session with beginner friendly yoga on September 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Bringing a yoga mat or large beach towel and water is recommended.
It is advised that you don’t wear any dangly jewelry, strings or tassels that the goats could nibble on. All people above the age of 10 are welcome.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. There will be 30 minutes after yoga is over for goat cuddles and pictures.