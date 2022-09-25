CHANDLER, Ind. (WEHT) – Join Lyndsie Wargel from Sift Yoga on the Blue Heron Farm for a distractingly cute workout.

Wargel invites you to find your center with goat yoga session with beginner friendly yoga on September 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Bringing a yoga mat or large beach towel and water is recommended.

Yoga students take a class with Nigerian Dwarf goats held by the ‘Hello Critter Goat Yoga’ team at the Golden Road Pub in Los Angeles, California on May 7, 2018. – The goat yoga fitness craze is sweeping the United States with classes now held in pubs, farms and halls across the country. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)

It is advised that you don’t wear any dangly jewelry, strings or tassels that the goats could nibble on. All people above the age of 10 are welcome.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. There will be 30 minutes after yoga is over for goat cuddles and pictures.