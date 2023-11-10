OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — For the first time ever, Owensboro will be hosting a Bluegrass Chainsaw Showdown. The chainsaw competition will take place at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront. on Nov. 10 & 11, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The competition will award three prizes of $1,000, $600 and $300.

“For me personally, I have to draw things out of what I want to make. That’s usually where it kind of starts…each line with a pencil, you kind of, imagine that it’s a line you’re cutting with a chainsaw,” says BJ Raymer, a carver at the event.

11 carvers will compete in two events.

Officials say during the Masterpeice, they will have 20 hours to turn a 7-foot log into a unique design.

The Quick Carve will occur for an hour each day, starting at 4 p.m.

Hank Ivey says the Quick Carve is one of his favorites to participate in because of the challenge.

“We have to take a log and turn it into a piece. And so, you can say it’s kind of like Nascar with a chainsaw,” says Ivey.

Officials say the carvers’ participating this weekend have traveled from places like Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan.