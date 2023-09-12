HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum will be welcoming International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) New Artist of the Year and current IBMA song of the Year Nominee Rick Faris for an important Bluegrass Music initiative announcement.

The announcement comes in conjunction with the construction “kick-off” at the future location of the Kentucky Works at the Center for Lutherie, which is located at the previous location of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum at 207 East Second Street.

The announcement will take place at 10:00 a.m. central time.