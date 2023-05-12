HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The “Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum” in Owensboro is not hosting an important piece of American music history.

A sculpture of Bill Monroe, one of the most important figures in the history of both bluegrass music and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, is now on display at the museum.

A display screen at the base of the sculpture shows video of the unveiling of the sculpture to Bill Monroe that took place at the Grand Ole Opry in 1995.

Chris Joslin, the Executive Director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, talked about the statue and its meaning.

“I think that gives us some nice context as well. People are naturally drawn to a work of art, but now they have that video clip to give them some context. And it’s great to see that image.”

Officials with the Grand Ole Opry say they’re grateful for the opportunity to loan the sculpture to the Bluegrass Museum in Owensboro, strengthening their historical and cultural connections.