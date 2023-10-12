OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Disney character Bluey made three appearances in Owensboro.

The special meet and greets were held at the Daviess County Library.

Children and their parents got to celebrate their favorite blue heeler family with fun Bluey-themed crafts and picture- taking. All three sessions were completely sold out.

“She just had her third birthday, and it was Bluey-themed. She was Bluey for Halloween, on her 2nd Halloween. She loves Bluey..anything Bluey,” said Kaitlyn Fischer, a mother of an attendee.

The arts and crafts were different for each age group.

Younger children built their own Bluey from scratch using a sticker pad, and older children created cards designed to look like Bluey’s body.