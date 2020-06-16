Body cam footage from officer-involved shooting released

Note: This footage may not be suitable for all viewers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department released body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened June 2nd.

Officers responded to a report that 35-year-old Donald Woosley Jr. was threatening people with a knife on the 2900 block of Ree St. in Evansville, adding that Woosley Jr. reportedly had a gas can and threatened to set his mother’s house on fire.

Police say officers Eagleson and Maier gave Woolsey Jr. several instructions to drop the knife but he continued to come towards them as they retreated.

According to the EPD, Eagleson fired seven shots, hitting Woolsey Jr. in the stomach and arm. Woolsey then received medical care at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

LATEST POSTS