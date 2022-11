SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Spencer County Coroner’s office has identified a dead body that has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.

According to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State police, the body has been identified at Bret A. Fulks, 56.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time. The autopsy will be performed on November 27.

This story will be updated.