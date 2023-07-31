HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A search for a boater who fell into the Ohio River has tragically ended with a body being pulled from the river.

Sheriff Brad Youngman confirmed that a body was pulled from the river deceased. According to Sheriff Youngman, the call about a man missing in the river came in around 5:15 p.m.

With the help of local boaters and various fire departments, they were able to locate the body half a mile west of the Little Hurricane Boat Ramp.

According to Sheriff Youngman, the 72-year-old man was parking his Pontoon boat when he fell into the water. People became suspicious when the boat was drifting with the motor off.

The family has been made aware.