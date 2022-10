EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has gotten reports of a water main break in the 1100 block of Boeke Road. Our reporter says it is currently closed down between Vogel and East Oregon.

Dispatch tells us the call came in at 3 p.m. and the fire department sent out an engine to the scene when a gas line was hit.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more and will update this article as information becomes available.