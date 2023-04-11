HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some Henderson residents are beginning their morning with a boil advisory after a water main break.

Customers who live on Sand Lane between Main Street and South Green Street are affected. Those who are impacted by the advisory should have already received a printed notice from the Henderson Water Utility.

The utility recommends running tap water for three minutes before filling any pots for boiling. If the water is discolored, continue running the faucet until the water clears before filling any container.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until repairs are made and the water passes quality tests.