TENNYSON, Ind. (WEHT) — A boil advisory issued last Thursday has been lifted for residents in Tennyson, Indiana. The specific area that was under effect covered customers on State Road 68 and all customers North of State Road 68. This also covers the Yellowbanks Area.

Water officials say bacteriological samples have been collected from representative sites of the entire Tennyson water system and tested. The test results are said to be satisfactory and officials say it is no longer necessary to boil the water.