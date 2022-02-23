HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Water District is fixing a water main break that has caused a water outage and is working to fix it as fast as possible. When the work is completed a boil water advisory will be issued for the customers affected on Hwy 41A between Hwy 425 and 5634 Hwy 41A, 5290 Hwy 425 and 5358, 4996 & 5382 Old Madisonville Rd.

Residents are advised to boil water for 5 minutes before consuming. There is a possibility customers may experience cloudy or discolored water. Open several cold-water faucets until the water runs clear before using if your water is discolored. This should typically take only a few minutes.

Please contact Henderson County Water District at (270) 826-9802 for more information.