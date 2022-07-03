EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Bond was set for a sex offender accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old child in Evansville.

Bond was set Sunday at $7,500 cash for Willie Henderson Jr.

If he bonds out of jail, he is ordered to stay away from the child and the child’s home, according to court documents.

Police said Henderson took the child from their home on a motorcycle Saturday morning without permission.

According to a news release, the child is not related to Henderson. Police said the mother told them that she knew Henderson because he used to date a woman who lived nearby.

Officers said they were able to get surveillance images that showed them on Henderson’s motorcycle.

Police were able to track them down about 4 hours later.

According to police, the child’s leg was burned from the motorcycle engine.

Police also said that Henderson admitted to taking the child to Eastland Mall and bought the child food and gifts, including clothing and shoes.

A court hearing on the case is scheduled for July 7.

Henderson is a registered sex offender.

In 2002, Henderson was found guilty of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The Indiana Department of Correction’s website shows he was released in 2016.

In December of 2021, he was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. His bond was set at $1,500 cash.

Court records show that he bonded out of the Vanderburgh County Jail on June 30. As a condition of bond, he was ordered to comply with all registration requirements.

His trial for that case is scheduled for November 30.