Bones found in Newburgh beach area sent to medical examiner for tests

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Coroner says a couple of bones were found in the Newburgh beach area on Friday near where the Green River meets the Ohio River.

The location where they were found is not far from where Heather Teague was last seen in 1995, but at this time there is no indication that the bones are hers. The bones have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville to find out more, including whether they are human bones.

Depending on what is learned during the examination, the bones may be sent to an out of state anthropologist for more tests.