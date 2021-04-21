‘Boom!’ NC couple warns homeowners about exploding glass shower doors

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — A couple is warning homeowners about a bathroom blast that sent glass shards shattering.

Kathy Loftin says she and her husband were at their Lincoln County home Saturday night when they heard a large “boom!” Her husband found shattered glass all over the bathroom.

“It blew, literally, all the way to the bedroom floor,” said Loftin.

The glass shower door had shattered seemingly out of nowhere.

“Thank God we didn’t have anybody in the bathroom when it happened,” Loftin said. “When I researched it, I said, ‘Hey, we’re not an anomaly.’ This has happened before and people don’t know it.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of 500 people go to hospital emergency rooms each year due to their shower glass shattering. Between 2012 and 2016 (the last years statistics were available), 2,300 people went to the ER, the agency said.

In 2016, the agency sent out a safety alert and required changes to manufacturing to make the products safer.

In 2018, a yoga instructor from Raleigh, North Carolina, received 30 stitches after she was injured when a shower door in her California hotel room exploded, according to the New York Post.

The most common causes of exploding shower doors are wear and tear, the door jumping the track, and faulty installation, according to glass experts.

Loftin said it took more than three hours to clean up the mess.

After filing a claim with their insurance company, Loftin says she’s not sure if she’ll go back to a glass shower.

If she does, she’s already making plans.

“We’ve decided we’re going to put up a heavy-duty shower curtain,” Loftin said. “Then when we get done taking a shower we’re gonna close it. Because then it’ll stop the full blast.

“If this ever happens again.”