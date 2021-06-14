Boonville celebrates high school softball state champions

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -A celebratory night across Boonville as the community gathered together in celebration of the Pioneers, now also known as the 2021 IHSAA Softball State Champions.

The team took the title over the weekend and are celebrated Monday night still fresh off their win.

This is a pretty big thing. Yeah, for our softball team to win state, it’s pretty cool,” said Boonville High School junior, Allie Hill.

They put their all into getting this far, and they deserve every second of it. They work so hard,” said junior, Morgan Davis.

Freshman Avery Cazzell said, “It’s an honor to be a part of Boonville. I don’t play. But it’s really awesome to be in the dugout with everyone.”

Their teamwork paid off with a state championship title. That win, also celebrated with a parade throughout Downtown Boonville.

A very proud community stood behind them throughout not only their parade route, but throughout their championship journey, as well.

“It’s kind of cool having friends that like play during the game and then one state. Yeah. And like getting to like hear their standpoint on how it was was pretty cool,” said Hill.

“One of my best friends is the second baseman. So I’ve just been along with the whole journey,” said Davis.