BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Boonville officials are hosting a meeting on March 15 to discuss a new trail system coming to the city. The new system is funded by a $30,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and would connect to others in Warrick County and Spencer County as part of the Lincoln Boyhood Trail System. During the meeting, officials will unveil a preliminary plan for a new trail system in the city and listen to community input.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Boonville Now Building on Locust Street, and the public is encouraged to attend.