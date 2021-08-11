Boonville parents concerned over lack of bus stops

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Angela Oxby says she has been trying for two years to get the Warrick County school board to redistrict their bus routes. She spoke to the board and says she is tired of getting the run around. She says her 15-year-old daughter has to walk nearly two miles to and from school each day.

She says she sees several buses pass her neighborhood, but none of them make stops anywhere within walking distance. School transportation officials told her she cannot take a transfer bus from another to hers.

“Unfortunately, because of COVID, they don’t allow transfer students – which is not true. My daughter rode a transfer bus all last year from the middle school to Oak Dale, so they do allow it. He just didn’t want to help me is what it felt like,” Angela Oxby said.

She said there are many kids in her neighboorhood who have to make the walk, ranging all the way from high schoolers even down to elementary kids. And the parents say that a big concern is that the kids have to walk home along busy streets that have no sidewalks.

Oxby says she looked up the sex offender registry in Boonville and found there at least seven who live along her daughter’s route. She says this terrifies her, especially since there was a close call last school year.

“I was at my stop sign and I noticed a truck that is not normally around our neighborhood. And I watched him drive past her, turn around and was driving very slowly behind her. She had no idea. If it wasn’t for me calling the resource officer, and having them to come and pick her up, who knows what would’ve happened to my daughter that day,” added Oxby.

She says she has contacted the school corporation and the transportation department, but was not pleased by what she was told.

“He asked if I was a stay-at-home-mom, he asked if I had any family, neighbors – no. Not all of us have that luxury or have that available to us. So I told him that and he basically just blew me off.”

She took it another step and spoke out at the school board meeting.

“They told me that they were going to look into it and I still have yet to hear back from them,” she said.

We reached out to the school’s transportation department for comment and they said they are aware of the concern and that there is a shortage of available drivers.