Several booths withdrawing from Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the Fall Festival draws nearer, Tri-Staters are getting excited for all the fantastic food it has to offer.

Jazmine Brickey and Curtis Storey, of Evansville, said they go to the festival every year. Brickey said “the food is amazing here. There’s so many booths you can choose from, drinks and everything. It’s a good thing to have down here for it.”

After a long year and a half, they’re ready to try to get back to some type of normal. Storey said that he’s “ready to get out of the house and stop being migrant.”

Six booths have decided recently to make the tough decision to withdraw from this year’s festival. One in particular is St. Wendel Catholic Church.

Mackenzie Stolz, the co-chair of St. Wendel booth, said that “due to COVID and the folks making our kuchens, they did not feel comfortable gathering to be able to do that. I mean, they work all day every day the whole week of the festival and kuchens are a big part of our sales…basically we felt that it wasn’t a very responsible decision for ourselves or the community. We’re just trying to make the best choice for everybody and go with what health officials are recommending at this time.”

Many locals say they understand their decision. Hayden Knapp, of Evansville, said “to each his own. If they’ve talked amongst their community or their group that’s actually putting the booth together and the consensus is it’s not worth it for us, the information we’ve been exposed to doesn’t seem like the right thing to do – hats off to them! If they don’t want to participate, they don’t have to participate.”

The West Side Nut Club says of the 136 confirmed booths, 6 have decided to pull out. They said that they can still change their minds if they’d like to still participate next month. The spots will not be replaced this year and those who withdraw will still have their spot reserved for next year’s fall festival.

Storey added, “you should still come out and have a good time and if you’re that worried about COVID, wear a mask and get vaccinated.”

This is the 100th anniversary of the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival. It takes place on Franklin Street in Evansville from October 4-9.