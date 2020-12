EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Bosse is off to a 2-0 start to its season, and junior Julian Norris is a big reason why.

The Bulldogs’ guard scored 25 points on Saturday to help his team take down Bishop Chatard 72-63. That performance comes off a stellar showing the day before in a 76-44 win over Boonville where Norris scored 23.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 5, 2020)