Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) – HendersonWatch announced there would be a fundraiser taking place this weekend at Boucherie Winery. Officials say the fundraiser is in support of Janna Gatten who is fighting and raising awareness for colon cancer.

The event will take place on October 16 from 2-6 p.m. There will be music from the talented Dave Lutz Band, food trucks and a benefit auction.

All donations and 15% of Boucherie’s sales and all auction proceeds will go to colon cancer awareness. More information can be found by emailing here.