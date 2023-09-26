OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Owensboro, volunteers from Boulware Mission joined Habitat for Humanity to build sheds.

“Kind of a blessing you know in disguise, so I signed up first chance I got,” said Adam Strader, a Boulware Mission Resident.

Habitat for Humanity aims to build homes, and hope for communities. The Boulware Mission offers long-term recovery for men battling addiction.

With hope as a driving force, a little hard work and some good music, you get a helping hand that makes a difference.

“It’s been nice to come out here with some like-minded people and work with my hands you know, instead of finding other ventures to.. occupy my time. So, its been real good, been real healthy for me,” said Strader.

Almost a week ago, Habitat for Humanity broke ground on 2 new houses. 9 volunteers from the recovery center rode out to Cravens Avenue to help build sheds for the future homeowners.

“A couple of them had some construction experience, and I put them in a spot where they can build the tresses. Kind of a more technical thing, so they didn’t ask any questions. They knew what was going on, and they just jumped in and took off,” said Tim Isbell, the construction manager at Habitat For Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County.

Building one shed usually takes an entire 8-hour workday and prebuilt frames. With the extra helping hands, they were able to build two.

The organization’s core volunteer group played a huge part in guiding and making the day a success.

“They’re kind of the heart of this facility, and you know, Habitat relies a lot on them. They’re showing the guys from the Boulware Center kind of what to do,” said Strader.

Boulware Volunteers reminded those struggling with addiction to reach out for help if they need it.

“There’s always a better future. You don’t have to live that lifestyle, and it’s a blessing once you get past it all,” said Strader.