OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — As they’ve grown over the years, Wendell Foster’s mission remains the same: empower those with disabilities to realize their dreams and potential. The mission stays the same, but they’ve made room to introduce a new tradition: a holiday bourbon raffle.

“It has proven fairly successful. People enjoy bourbon. We have grown to employ about 360 people. We have a multimillion dollar budget, and it takes a lot of participation from donations, from generous donors to help us meet that budget and to help us continue with our mission,” says Douglas Hoyt, the CEO of Wendell Foster.

Eight exclusive bourbon collections were up for grabs, with almost 300 people eager to hear their names read as winners.

“We do it at holiday time so people can enjoy their bourbon at holiday time or enjoy giving the bourbon they win as a gift at holiday time,” says Hoyt.

In its second year, Hoyt says its nice to be able to increase the quantity and quality of what they offer. In its first year, the raffle only had three prizes.

“As we grow the bourbon raffle, we hope that we continue to have some very generous donors,” says the CEO.