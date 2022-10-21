BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT)- The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Damian Bowden, 49, in Nashville earlier this week.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, Daquanna Bowden, 30 at his apartment at Payton Landing in the 6000 block of Scottsville Road.

Police reports indicate, Bowden has a history of violence and drug addiction.

Officials say Bowden fled the scene in his daughter’s car, a 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan on September 9. According to the authorities, the car was found in Nashville on September 23.

Bowden was arrested and transported to the Warren County Regional Jail where he is being held on the charges of murder, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

k105 contributed to this story.