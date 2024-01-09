HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A man is now behind bars, after police say that he stole an SUV and led officers on a chase through Owensboro.

35 year-old, Martin Hatfield of Bowling Green was arrested after Owensboro police say that he went into a home in the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard and stole a set of keys for an SUV.

Officers say that they attempted to stop the vehicle, when Hatfield allegedly sped off, eventually ending up on a dead-end street where he drove over a curb and into a ditch. Hatfield then ran from officers and attempted to open the door of a passing vehicle before being caught.

According to Owensboro Police, Hatfield is also a suspect in a separate burglary case, and had a stolen license plate in his possession. He is currently being held in the Daviess County Jail on several charges.