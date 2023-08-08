HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Buffalo Trace Council Boys Scouts of America will recognize Dr. Ronald S. Rochon as its 2023 Distinguished Citizen. The event will take place at the University of Southern Indiana at Carter Hall on August 8. Doors will open at 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow at 7:30 a.m.

The Distinguished Citizen Award is given annually to an individual who exemplifies the ideals of the Boy Scouts of America. Recipients are chosen for their outstanding community service and the respect and esteem they earn from colleagues in the area.

Buffalo Trace Council, BSA is headquartered in Evansville. They serve around 2,500 youth in the area and have been recognized as one of the best Boy Scout councils in the Midwest.