EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – January 9, 2023, marks a special day for Eyewitness News. It marks the 45 years of our Evening Anchor, Brad Byrd working at the station.

Brad will continue on at the Anchor Desk although the times he is on may change a little in the coming days.

During his time on the Anchor Desk, Brad has reported on 6 Evansville mayors, 8 U.S. presidents, the blizzard of ’78, the C-130 crash and other events that have shaped the Evansville community.

Congratulations to Brad on this outstanding achievement.