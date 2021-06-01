Brad Byrd InDEPTH: A local perspective on the Tulsa massacre

This week marks the 100 year anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. On May 31 and June 1, 2021, a mob of white men set fire to the thriving Greenwood district. The attack destroyed 35 square blocks of the district which was the wealthiest Black community in the United States at the time, known as “Black Wall Street.”

It happened after a Black shoe shiner was arrested after being accused assaulting a White girl who was an elevator operator.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Vital Statistics officially recorded 36 deaths, but a 2001 state commission estimates up to 300 people could have been killed. No arrests were ever made.

Brad Byrd talked with Rev. Gerald Arnold, president of the Evansville Chapter of the NAACP, about why millions of Americans may still be unaware about this piece of history and concerns about a similar incident happening again.