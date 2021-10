The COVID story continues to change by the day. And a big question this week is still the status of getting the vaccines and boosters. When will kids under the age of 12 be eligible and who will be able to get the Pfizer boosters as we continue to await approval on the Moderna and J&J third shots?

Brad Byrd is joined by guest health analyst Dr. DaviD Schultz from Evansville Primary Care to talk about the vaccines.