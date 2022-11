EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This is InDEPTH. It has been a summer and autumn of major challenges facing Evansville and other local firefighters.

The deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion and a horrific fire that wiped out a large historic warehouse and damaged several businesses. The Weinbach blast could be felt for miles and the Morton warehouse fire could be seen for miles.

Joining me tonight is Division Chief Mike Larson with the Evansville Fire Department.