HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This is InDEPTH: Tonight, a heartbreaking story and crisis right here at home.

It is an insidious crime that has taken root in the Tri-State and shows no sign of going away. It is fentanyl.

14 overdoses in Henderson and Henderson County and four deaths since January 1st.

Joining me tonight is Henderson Mayor Brad Staton and Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney.