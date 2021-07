Evansville’s own Lilly King added a bronze to her array of worldwide honors this week in Tokyo. Her premiere race, the 100 meter breaststroke, in which she took the gold five years ago. She’s set to compete in the 200 meter breast stroke.

Two people want to be there this week, Lilly’s parents Mark and Ginny King, but COVID restrictions have made the games fanless. Mark and Ginny King joined Brad Byrd in the Eyewitness Newsroom to talk about watching their daughter compete a world away.