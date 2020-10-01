Brad Byrd InDEPTH: New COVID concerns

(WEHT) — There has been growing concern over the increase of positive COVID-19 cases–particularly in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties the past few weeks.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced we were going into stage 5 of the reopening allowing maximum capacity in businesses starting this past weekend.

On Wednesday, guest health analyst, associate professor of public health at the University of Evansville and infectious disease expert, Dr. Payal Patel-Dovlatabadi joined Brad Byrd to talk about the pandemic.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)