HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This is InDEPTH. The ritual of the leader of the free world presenting the State of the Union goes way back to George Washington in 1790. Wouldn’t it be something if we could somehow see that now?

Tuesday, we witnessed an address to a joint session of congress the likes of which we have not seen before. President Biden was pumped up and he collided at times with some very irate members of his opposing party.

Joining us tonight is our longtime political analyst Dr. Robert Dion, an associate professor at the University of Evansville.