HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) —This is InDepth. You could say the landscape of Evansville’s sprawling parks and recreation facilities is in the middle of the winds of change. It has prompted anticipation; some have debated taking a close look at one of the Midwest’s largest park systems.

Joining me tonight is Evansville deputy mayor Steve Schaefer, who is also wearing another cap as interim director of the Parks and Recreation Department.