INDIANA (WEHT) – You might see more than just cars on the road in June. That’s because April through June is when female turtles cross roads to lay eggs.

DNR officials said that Indiana turtles are fighting conservation challenges like habitat loss, illegal collection as a pet and destruction of turtle nests. Out of the 16 turtle species, seven of them are considered state endangered. Another danger for the turtles is cars striking them.

If you see a turtle on the road while driving, slow down and if you can safely stop to help, then do so.

They urge people to remember that wild turtles don’t make good pets, are messy, have special care needs and some species can live to be 100-years-old.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offers some tips when helping a turtle:

Do not pick the turtle up by the tail, either pick them up by the back of their shells or use an object to gently move the turtle in the direction is was traveling.

Only stop if it is safe to do so.

Do not move the turtle to a new area as that would displace it from its home and remove it from the population. It could also leave them disoriented and lead to the spread of new diseases.

If you find a turtle nest in your backyard, leave them alone and if needed, place a mesh cage over the nest to protect from predators, but check it daily for new hatchlings.

