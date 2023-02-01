EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Fire crews were dispatched just before 5 a.m. to the scene of a residential fire in the 900 block of West Illinois Street. This is near the scene of an apartment complex fire in the same block last week.

When crews arrived, flames and heavy smoke could be seen shooting from the top level of the building. The fire continued to grow for some time as fire crews worked to battle the blaze.

Today’s cold weather was also a challenge for firefighters on the scene. This weeks winter weather left many side roads still slick with ice, and the water from the fire hoses worsened those conditions. A salt truck was brought in to treat the surrounding area.

Several ladder trucks fought the flames from above for a little over an hour before they finally had the scene under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available