HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville Firefighter was injured early Wednesday morning while battling a house fire.

First responders were dispatched to the 200 block of East Iowa Street just after 3:30 Wednesday morning. Firefighters say there was heavy fire coming from the house when they arrived.

At around 4:30 a.m., Eyewitness News crew on the scene say they saw a firefighter who was on the porch of the home get hit by a falling piece of wood framing. He was reportedly able to walk to an ambulance on his own and was quickly taken away by AMR. We are told his injuries are not severe.

Firefighters say the fire was called in by a woman who lives in the home. When they arrived, they say they found the woman sitting on the front porch of the home as it was burning.

Crews tell Eyewitness News the woman told dispatch that she killed two pet lizards prior to the fire starting. Investigators say they found several rolls of paper towels inside the home, which had been set on fire.

Fire investigators are on scene, along with Evansville Police Crime Scene Units.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as additional information becomes available.