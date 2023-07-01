HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Pigeon Township will have a new Trustee, and her name is Rubi McGlown.

Officials state a caucus of Democratic precinct committeepersons residing in Pigeon Township met and selected McGlown. Officials say McGlown won the trust and support of the community with her experience and dedication to public service.

She replaces Mariama Wilson who resigned on June 30 for alleged conspiracy allegations and finding herself in a legal battle for a kickback scheme that involved federal authorities.

“McGlown was designated as the person to assume the responsibilies of the office until a new Trustee was elected, demonstrating her readiness and apitude for the role,” stated a press release.

Officials also state McGlown served on the advisory board for several years. She will resign from her position on the advisory board, and an election for that position will occur within the next 30 days.