OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An overturned semi carrying chickens has shut down Highway 56 from Mulligan Road to Cummings Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office says this closure will last at least four hours.

Commuters traveling through the area are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring updates as new information becomes available.