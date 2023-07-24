HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A traffic accident in the area Highway 231 North and Highway 60 near Natcher Bridge has shut down westbound traffic and from Indiana to Kentucky.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, two semis were involved and the shutdown will remain for an extended period of time and authorities from multiple agencies are on the scene.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 and southbound Highway 231 were closed while crews cleared the obstructions in the road, but it has since been reopened.

Officials say one of the semis was stopped at a stoplight on southbound 231 when another semi carrying a load of drywall hit the stopped semi from behind. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Eyewitness News and authorities will have future updates.